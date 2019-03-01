These Military Veterans Are on a Mission to End Sex Trafficking

Jeremy Mahugh, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of DeliverFund, talks about the nonprofit's mission to end human trafficking.

March 1, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeremy Mahugh, Co-Founder of DeliverFund and a former Navy SEAL, shares insights about the vast number of human trafficking victims at home and abroad, and how DeliverFund team members use counterterrorism tactics to rescue those who are suffering. Working to reduce trafficking numbers 80 percent over the next five years, DeliverFund trains, equips and advises law enforcement agencies across the country to help identify and rescue victims.

Jeremy and host David Meltzer discuss how parents can protect their children from trafficking and the importance of raising awareness about the scale of the issue, as well as the economic and emotional impacts of human trafficking.

Related: Why Denny's CEO John Miller Prioritizes People and Purpose to Deliver Profitability