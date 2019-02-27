How to Nail a Job Interview (Whether You're Applying or Hiring)

If you are naturally resourceful and experienced, you have the skills to be a successful candidate.

February 27, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with the founder of Jewel Toned, Rachel McCrary. The founder stresses being honest about your work experience. She cites a time when an interview candidate did not include truthful information on her resume and couldn't keep facts straight in the interview.

If you're hoping to show off your skills, bring up a negative experience you went through and speak about what you learned.

To get a better sense of your candidate, ask he or she what they would be doing if money was not an object. Or, as McCrary recommends, see if they can point to the one thing they wanted to do in their lifetime.

Moreover, if you are an entrepreneur walking into an interview, show off your diverse array of skills and how resourceful you can be overall. In this way, you are automatically showing how being an entrepreneur can be a huge benefit to any company.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How Daydreaming and Solitude Helped This Entrepreneur Become a Resourceful Problem-Solver

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.