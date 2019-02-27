Only 3 Percent of People Can Answer These Basic Money Questions. Can You?

Jeff Rose shares some financial facts many people are surprisingly unfamiliar with.

February 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about a time when he was struggling with $30,000 of debt and almost no cash savings.

Eventually, Town encountered a study that asked a series of questions -- which he soon discovered that only 3 percent of respondents could answer.

Interested to see how much you know yourself? Take the quiz in the video, above. You can find the answers to the quiz on Rose's YouTube page.

Click the video to hear and learn more basic financial facts.

Related: How This Rock Musician Became a Successful Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.