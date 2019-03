Leah Pritchett discusses the challenges she faces as a woman in a male-dominated sport.

March 5, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with David Meltzer, championship NHRA drag racer Leah Pritchett discusses the challenges she faces as a woman in a male-dominated sport, how she works to find the right sponsors and the surprising relationship between fear and excitement. Click play to learn more.

Related: These Military Veterans Are on a Mission to End Sex Trafficking