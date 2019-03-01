Target Has Announced Its 3rd-Party Marketplace, TargetPlus

Plus, the on-demand food delivery service startup, DoorDash, raised $400 million in Series F financing and screen time management tool, Circle, raises $20 million Series B.

March 1, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Target has announced its third-party marketplace, TargetPlus. The retailer is actively approaching a curated list of brands on an invite-only basis to have them sell their products on Targets website with the hope to improve profits. Shoppers buying items via TargetPlus will still get 5 percent off when they use a Target credit card and free shipping.

The on-demand food delivery service startup, DoorDash, raised $400 million in Series F financing. The round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from previous investors SoftBank Vision Fund and many more. DoorDash surpasses Uber Eats in the U.S. market share for online food delivery.

Circle, screen time management tool, raises $20 million in Series B included participation from Netgear and T-Mobile. Circle is hardware based and sits plugged into a home’s network so a parent can easily restrict the amount of time a device being used by a child. Circle has raised more than $30 million to date.

Related: How Daydreaming and Solitude Helped This Entrepreneur Become a Resourceful Problem-Solver

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.