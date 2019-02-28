3 Tips for Developing the Financial Habits of a Millionaire
Here's what to know to bring in the dough.
- Serious money is long-term money. Most wealthy people aim for their net worth to increase 8 to 10 percent per year on the amount of money they have working. They do not look for get-rich-quick schemes or easy money.
- Be frugal. Wealthy people are cautious with their money and allocate funds carefully and with great deliberation -- millionaires never buy new when they can buy used.
- Activate the "law of attraction." When you begin to save money and feel positive about your growing account, these emotions will imbue that money with an energy that will attract even more money into your life.
Get more great tips from the book Million Dollar Habits.