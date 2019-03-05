My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

3 Ways to Diversify Your Network

Here are three ways to diversify your network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How diverse is your network? Here are three ways to diversify your network from "Networking Like a Pro" by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard.

First, find others who are involved with community groups that you are not. This shouldn't be your main reason for meeting with someone, but it's a good start to meet people who are not in your natural sphere. 

Second, volunteer more. Find something that you like to do and see how you can get involved. Volunteering not only diversifies your network, but can benefit your community.

And finally, join the board of a local organization. It may not be as accessible as volunteering, but learn what it takes to join the board of a local business community group and take the necessary steps to commit. 

If you want to build a powerful network, realize the value of diversity and branch out. You can find more networking tips in "Networking Like a Pro: Turning Contacts into Connections" by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur