How Sales Tactics Have Changed Since the '90s

Sales tactics have been evolving, and modern technology has only made sales more complex.

March 4, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy talks about some tips to make digital sales. Tracy recommends taking some of your strategies of the past -- such as having solid people person skills -- and translating them to today's modern technology.

Make sure you have a solid website design and structure. Many customers will find your offerings digitally, including by searching "near me." Eventually, they might make a visit to one of these nearby locations found through the internet. This phenomenon is called "click-to-brick." So, if you're a brick-and-mortar store, you should work on becoming readily accessible online.

