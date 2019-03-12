My Queue

3 Things To Know

How to Build Quality Relationships Using the VCP Process

Here's how you can build quality relationships through the VCP Process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Quality business relationships don't happen overnight. Here's how you can build quality relationships through the VCP Process from "Networking Like a Pro" by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard.

Visibility: the first phase of a growing relationship is making yourself visible to another person. The visibility phase is important because it creates recognition and awareness. Without visibility, you cannot move on to the next level, credibility.

Credibility is the quality of being reliable. If each person in the relationship is confident in gaining satisfaction from the relationship then it will continue to strengthen. The old saying that results speak louder than words is true in this phase. 

Your new relationship can be defined in the profitability phase. Ask yourself, "is it mutually rewarding?" If it doesn't profit both people, the relationship won't last. 

 

The time it takes to grow through the VCP Process can vary so let time take its' course and be patient.

