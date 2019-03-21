My Queue

3 Things To Know

5 Skills You Don't Need to Be a Great Networker

Here are the five least important skills to be a great networker.
Social Media Editor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
People will tell you all the time what skills you'll need to be a great networker, but here are the skills you don't need to be a great networker.
 
You'll be surprised to find out that you don't need to be an extrovert to be a great networker. Being fearless, asking for a sale, being a self-promoter and directness are all characteristics of being an extrovert, but also are the least important skills needed to be a good networker.
 
The most surprising skill you don't need to be a great networker? Being social media savvy. While online networking has great value, it does not replace face-to-face networking. 
 

