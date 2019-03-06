My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

3 Habits of True Leaders

Here are actionable strategies for building up three key leadership qualities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Make it a habit to tell yourself that you're in control of your own life. True leaders generally don't make excuses and are wise enough to take responsibility for their actions -- and reactions. Acknowledging complete responsibility can give you power, and it can also lead to feeling a greater degree of control over your emotions. 
  • Remember that one of your most valuable assets is your reputation, and you can protect it by consistently practicing honesty both in work and in life.
  • In business, some people are taught to look out for themselves first, so it's important to invest in generosity. Aim to do one selfless thing every day -- something for which you don't expect anything in return. 

You can find more leadership tips in Million Dollar Habits

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur