3 Body Language Secrets for Success
Project confidence, cash and calm with these three body language tips.
1 min read
- Stand -- and sit -- tall. Four or five inches in height could translate to a salary increase of 9 to 15 percent, according to research published in 2015. Though you can't make yourself taller, you can avoid slouching to take advantage of your full height.
- To be perceived as a calm, assertive leader, prioritize open-handed gestures at mid-height. Body language experts say these movements suggest honesty, credibility and confidence.
- Identify your nervous habits -- like twirling your hair, wagging your foot or fidgeting -- and break them. If you're not sure about yours, enlist your peers to point them out.
