3 Things To Know

3 Body Language Secrets for Success

Project confidence, cash and calm with these three body language tips.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Stand -- and sit -- tall. Four or five inches in height could translate to a salary increase of 9 to 15 percent, according to research published in 2015. Though you can't make yourself taller, you can avoid slouching to take advantage of your full height. 
  • To be perceived as a calm, assertive leader, prioritize open-handed gestures at mid-height. Body language experts say these movements suggest honesty, credibility and confidence.
  • Identify your nervous habits -- like twirling your hair, wagging your foot or fidgeting -- and break them. If you're not sure about yours, enlist your peers to point them out. 

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on body language secrets to success. 

