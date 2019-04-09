3 Ways to Make Quick Cash on the Side

April 9, 2019 1 min read

Dig up your unused gift cards, and sell them on sites like CardKangaroo and Raise. On the former, for example, you could net about $15 for sending in a $25 iTunes gift card.

Sell your photos on sites like Shutterstock, iStock, Getty Images and Adobe Stock. Depending on the site's starting royalty rates, you could earn 15 to 33 percent per photo.