3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs
Cybersecurity is key to any successful business. Here are three basic tips for getting started.
- Keep all of your software up to date to cut down on vulnerabilities that bad actors can exploit.
- Back up all of your files via a cloud storage service, external hard drive or -- even better -- both.
- Always turn on two-factor authentication, which incorporates texts and emails into the login process. Where you can, consider opting for three-factor authentication, which combines the use of a password, an item you have in your possession (such as a fob) and a characteristic that's unique to you (such as a fingerprint or face ID).
