3 Things To Know

3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs

Cybersecurity is key to any successful business. Here are three basic tips for getting started.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Keep all of your software up to date to cut down on vulnerabilities that bad actors can exploit. 
  • Back up all of your files via a cloud storage service, external hard drive or -- even better -- both. 
  • Always turn on two-factor authentication, which incorporates texts and emails into the login process. Where you can, consider opting for three-factor authentication, which combines the use of a password, an item you have in your possession (such as a fob) and a characteristic that's unique to you (such as a fingerprint or face ID). 

You can find more cybersecurity tips in The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

