3 Questions to Determine Which Networking Event is Right For You

Ask yourself these three questions to determine the right networking event for you.

April 8, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How can a time-strapped businessperson figure out which networking events they should attend and which ones can they should completely ignore?

According to "Networking Like a Pro," by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard, you should create a networking strategy and ask yourself these three essential questions.

First, "Who are my best prospects?" This is like asking yourself "what is my target market?" You'd be surprised at how many people don't know the answer to that question. Each target market will have a strategy that requires you to network in different places.

Next, "Where can I meet my best prospects?" As you begin to target specific niche markets, there are other opportunities that fall outside the typical networking event.

And finally, ask yourself "Whom, exactly, do I want to meet?" It's important to surround yourself with quality business contacts; since the best way to your ideal contact is very often through another contact.

Find more networking tips in "Networking Like a Pro: Turning Contacts into Connections" by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard.