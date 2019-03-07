Randi Zuckerberg's Rule of 3 Can Help You Maintain Work-Life Balance

Randi Zuckerberg, renowned tech entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares her thoughts on inspiring the next generation of women in STEM careers.

March 7, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, provides insights on the struggles and successes she’s experienced during her career in technology, as well as the impact that mentors have played in shaping her approach to life.

The STEM fields lacking women entrepreneurs, and Zuckerberg discusses her mission to empower young women to take advantage of the countless opportunities in technology with host David Meltzer. The two also cover topics such as how to maintain a healthy balance between work and life by managing your priorities, as well as Zuckerberg's newest projects; the Zuckerberg Institute and her podcast, Once Upon a Timestamp.

