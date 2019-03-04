My Queue

longevity

Why Foresight Is the Key to Longevity

Is your company capable of solving the problems of the future?
Seller Labs is a software company in the Amazon advertising tech space that helps brands that sell on Amazon generate more sales and improve their brand. Jeff Cohen, the company's CMO, develops technology that works not only to solve today’s problems, but also the problems that Seller Labs's advertisers and brands are going to face in the future. A big competitive advantage the company has is its thought leadership and people. By having a team of educated and advertising-minded individuals, Cohen is able to develop better solutions and better products for customers. Learn more about Jeff Cohen and Seller Labs in the full video.

