3 Tips for Honing Your Leadership Habits
Here's how to inspire your employees.
1 min read
- Imagine your ideal self. The greater clarity you have about the qualities you most admire in others, the easier it is for you to engage in the behaviors consistent with those virtues and values.
- Develop a vision. You must learn to project forward several years into the future and develop absolute clarity about what you want to accomplish. This will help inspire others to make that vision a reality.
- Be the best at what you do. Identify a quality of your product or service that is important to your customers, and then focus your energy towards achieving superior performance in that area. Developing this habit is an essential quality of visionary leadership.
These great tips and more can be found in Million Dollar Habits.