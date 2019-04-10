My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Tips for Getting Emails Noticed, Opened and Read (60-Second Video)

Here's how to make your messages pop.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
  • Hone your subject lines. They should be short, to the point, and provide enough information to lead the reader to want to explore your message further. Avoid spammy subject lines.
  • Plan your email delivery frequency. Be consistent, both in what you deliver and how often you send it. The goal is to condition your audience to open your emails as they get them.
  • Write one-to-one. Craft your emails as if you were talking to a friend. Keep your messages conversational and personal -- people want to feel like you’re talking directly to them, not the masses.

These great tips and more can be found in Market Like You Mean It.

