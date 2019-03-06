Learn to De-Stress With This Zen Mindset

This CEO adopted a Zen mindset that helps him achieve his goals and shake off stress.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Christopher Miglino, co-founder and CEO of Social Reality. Miglino cites a cultural practice of people who live near the Ganges River. People go to the Ganges River and unleash the facets of their lives giving them stress, so they don't hold onto them.

Miglino talks about connecting the different parts of your life together and working to have them move together. As Miglino describes it, this interconnection allows you to approach life and business in a way that is less like pushing a rock up a hill; instead, it is more like floating down a river.

