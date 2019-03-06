The 2 Key Traits That Guide This Startup's Decisions

This water business consistently focused on vision and integrity when considering new partners.

March 6, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Jodi Glover, the CEO of Real Tech. The water intelligence company uses sensors and artificial intellifence to pinpoint contaminants in waste water.

The CEO talks about maintaining the company's vision -- actively working to ensure integrity. Glover notes that if you are constantly compromising who you are, then the process of being persistent as an entrepreneur will get more and more difficult.

As Glover explains, the company believes in a triple bottom line: profit, people and the planet.

