How Ben Graham's Financial Strategies Still Have Merit Today

Phil Town breaks down the benefits of value investing.

March 8, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the history of value investing and its significance for your modern investing strategies. Buying low and selling high makes a lot of sense in theory, but it is rarely ever so simple.

Town explains that in the 1930s, Ben Graham made a deliberate effort to snap up undervalued stocks before other investors. While value investing has changed since then, Town says that modern investors can use value investing in new ways to help them make money. These tactics include understanding what is the true value of a company as well as maintaining patience throughout the research process.

