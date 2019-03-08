My Queue

Investing

How Ben Graham's Financial Strategies Still Have Merit Today

Phil Town breaks down the benefits of value investing.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the history of value investing and its significance for your modern investing strategies. Buying low and selling high makes a lot of sense in theory, but it is rarely ever so simple.

Town explains that in the 1930s, Ben Graham made a deliberate effort to snap up undervalued stocks before other investors. While value investing has changed since then, Town says that modern investors can use value investing in new ways to help them make money. These tactics include understanding what is the true value of a company as well as maintaining patience throughout the research process.

Click the video to learn more.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

 

