There's an important correlation between self-image and success.

March 12, 2019 1 min read

Michael Chandler, three-time Bellator lightweight world champion, shares his thoughts on the relationship between your self-image and your success, lessons he’s learned from opening his fitness facility and the biggest benefit of being a world champion mixed martial artist.

