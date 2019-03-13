7 Crucial Rules to Consider While Investing in Your 20s

Invest early, and you'll see massive benefits.

March 13, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose outlines his rules for investing in your 20s.

He describes how it wasn't until after he graduated with a finance degree that he was able to learn some practical information for real investing. With the prolific number of apps and websites for investing, there is no excuse for not trying your hand at investing these days. Rose recommends simply getting your start if you are curious. Even if you are working with only spare change, that is a reason itself to try.

Rose highlights the difference between beginning to invest at 20 and beginning to invest at 30. According to his calculations, the difference can be upwards of $550,000 when you reach retirement age.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Do You Really Need 10,000 Hours to Become an Expert?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.