Collaboration

This Simple Acronym Will Help You Foster Effective Team-Building Skills

To develop a successful business, focus on developing a strong team.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses his "TEAM" concept, a framework for nurturing teamwork within a business. The acronym is as follows:

  1. Train. The training process should be organized on a schedule and planned beforehand. 
  2. Empower. Leaders are usually individuals who like to maintain control, but in order to keep your team happy and motivated to work, you have to pay special attention to empower your employees.
  3. Act. Though you may have a capable team behind you, you must continue to lead and take action. Even if the actions seem small, they will communicate to your team you care and are still involved. 
  4. Move ahead. Make sure you are always charging on and making progress. 

Click the video to hear more from Mike Phillips.

