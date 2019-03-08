Nutritional Supplements That Can Improve Your Peak Performance, Sleep and Recovery

Could a new supplement or change in your diet improve your productivity?

March 8, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dave Asprey of Bulletproof Coffee fame lit the match on the biohacking movement, and now they’re rapidly expanding into 10,000 new stores.

After interviewing Dave in 2017, I decided to catch up with the vice president of Bulletproof to discuss everything from biohacking, nutritional supplements for brain health, peak performance, gut health, sleep and their rapid expansion into the mass market.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: The Results From Our Survey of 10,000 Entrepreneurs Are In. How Do You Measure Up?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.