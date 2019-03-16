My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sports

Finding Success at the Intersection of Sports and Culture

Marcus Damas, founder of Fueled by Culture, talks about how he used his experiences as a professional basketball player to launch a creative marketing agency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marcus Damas, founder of the Fueled by Culture agency and former professional basketball player, discusses the similarities in the way that he approaches both basketball and business. He also shares a story about doing motion-capture for the video game NBA Live and how that experience led to him landing EA Sports as a client.

Marcus and host David Meltzer cover topics such as how to react to pressure with appreciation, how athletes can take advantage of the influence they hold and the relationship between preparation and confidence. The pair also discuss handling the expectations of others and how the conversations we expect to be difficult are often the most rewarding.

Related: How To Win in Fantasy Sports and in Life

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur