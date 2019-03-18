Why You Should Take Time to Treasure the Small Victories on Your Entrepreneurial Journey

This entrepreneur gained perspective about embracing positive moments despite having to overcome childhood bullying.

March 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with the CEO and co-founder of StormSensor, Erin Rothman, who dives into a period in her late childhood where she was intent on disliking her environment and seeing the worst in nearly everything.

However, as an entrepreneur and a person intent on making progress in life, Rothman learned she needed to see the positives in life.

Rothman speaks about how she was bullied harshly in school, which affected her social interactions and her willingness to open up and confide in others, even with her closest family members.

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Erin Rothman.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Became His Own Boss by Taking Financial Risks

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.