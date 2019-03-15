A Quick Guide to Intermittent Fasting for Entrepreneurs

What is it and how can you use it?

March 15, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Intermittent fasting has exploded in popularity in Silicon Valley. The question is why and what is it?

In Season Two of The 60 Seconds to Unstoppable series, bestselling author Ben Angel breaks it down and shares how you can use it to reduce stress, increase energy and improve mental performance.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: Nutritional Supplements That Can Improve Your Peak Performance, Sleep and Recovery

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.