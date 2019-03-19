5 Powerful Methods to Declutter Your Life

When you cut out negative influences, you'll be surprised to see all the changes that flock to you.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses a few tactics you can use to replenish your life with positive influences in order to achieve your goals, including the following:

Begin by decluttering your home and office. This can start with determining which belongings you really love and which you do not. Canfield points out that when you free up space from clutter, the things you most desire come to you. Cut down clutter in your mind. Those mental influences which are not positive include leaving space in your mind for stories on celebrity gossip, negative barbs from your innter critic and television that does not enrich you. Declutter your diet. By cutting out the food and drink you consume too much of, or getting rid of choices with little nutritional value, you will see a change in how you live your life.

