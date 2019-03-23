My Queue

Football

With the Right Mindset, Your Setbacks Can Set You Up for Success

Merril Hoge, former NFL running back and football analyst, discusses how his own experiences with concussions spurred him to research chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with host of The Playbook Dave Meltzer, former football player and analyst Merril Hoge breaks down how he began to view setbacks as setups -- tools that could help set him up for success later. He also talks about the two most important tools for entrepreneurs and the evolution of safety equipment and medical treatment in sports.

Editors' note: In this video, Hoge says, "There's no scientific evidence that football causes CTE, hockey causes CTE, concussions cause CTE ... it's not even scientific yet. It's science fiction." He cites a lack of scientific evidence in prominent journals and studies.

While the CDC admits that understanding among researchers about the causes of CTE is currently limited, it does state, "The research to date suggests that CTE is caused in part by repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, and repeated hits to the head, called subconcussive head impacts."

The CDC further states, "Subconcussive head impacts are bumps, blows, or jolts to the head. Unlike concussions, which cause symptoms, subconcussive head impacts do not cause symptoms. A collision while playing sports is one way a person can get a subconcussive head impact."

