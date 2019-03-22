My Queue

News and Trends

Amazon Launches an Exclusive Line of Beauty Products

Plus, Rent the Runway is breaking into the home decor space, and a startup called Doorport is going to make your apartment smarter.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
date 2019-03-22

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon launched an exclusive line of beauty products called Fast Beauty Company, sold through its marketplace. The line includes face masks and makeup removing wipes. This is the first beauty brand launched from Amazon's brand accelerator program.

Rent the Runway is breaking into the home decor space by announcing its partnership with West Elm. This will allow subscribers to rent home decor like quilts, blankets and decorative pillows. The hope is to introduce Rent the Runway's customers to West Elm's and expand its commitment to environmental sustainability.

A startup called Doorport is going to make your apartment smarter! Doorport created a device that is wired into an existing buzzer system at an apartment. This will allow you to use your smartphone to unlock your building’s door for yourself and your guests with a quick tap instead of dealing with that tricky call box. 

