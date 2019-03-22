Amazon Launches an Exclusive Line of Beauty Products

Plus, Rent the Runway is breaking into the home decor space, and a startup called Doorport is going to make your apartment smarter.

March 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon launched an exclusive line of beauty products called Fast Beauty Company, sold through its marketplace. The line includes face masks and makeup removing wipes. This is the first beauty brand launched from Amazon's brand accelerator program.

Rent the Runway is breaking into the home decor space by announcing its partnership with West Elm. This will allow subscribers to rent home decor like quilts, blankets and decorative pillows. The hope is to introduce Rent the Runway's customers to West Elm's and expand its commitment to environmental sustainability.

A startup called Doorport is going to make your apartment smarter! Doorport created a device that is wired into an existing buzzer system at an apartment. This will allow you to use your smartphone to unlock your building’s door for yourself and your guests with a quick tap instead of dealing with that tricky call box.

Related: This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.