Alysia Reiner on Motherhood, Both in Real Life and in Fiction

The actor and producer opens up about her latest film, 'EGG,' and how she's balancing her life as a working parent.

March 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I first met actress and producer Alysia Reiner in 2015 at an event for moms. I asked her for the best advice her mother gave her. "If you don't ask, the answer is always no," she told me.

The next time I interviewed Reiner was at New York Fashion Week, when her daughter walked down a runway for a kids' show. That time, I asked her what she was doing to help her daughter make the world a better place. She explained they were reading the book Wonder, and she was teaching her daughter to be "more kind than necessary" in life. It's a lesson that people may take away from her latest film, EGG, as well.

There are many roads that lead to parenthood and thousands of ways to parent your child. As a new mom, you quickly learn people have a lot of opinions -- even those who aren't parents themselves. As I write about in my book, Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media, it can be hard to stay in your own lane and not get caught up in what other people are doing.

The social media frenzy we live in can make that exercise even harder. But that's why Reiner has dedicated herself -- through both her producing and her parenting -- to showing people that the best thing you can do for yourself, your work and your family is to find your own truth and stop judging other people's choices.

She hopes the film inspires people to have more honest conversations with themselves and the people around them. She hopes that we all learn to be more open and supportive of decisions that differ from our own. To download EGG, go to iTunes or Amazon.