Why Being Realistic Can Actually Be a Negative for Entrepreneurs

March 27, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Cooper Harris, the founder and CEO of Klickly.

Harris explains how, if she were more pessimistic or even more realistic, she would be more prone to throw in the towel when life and business get hard. Harris reminds young entrepreneurs that being an entrepreneur is not easy. But, you can approach big goals one step at a time -- after all, success does not come easily or quickly.

