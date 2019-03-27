My Queue

Personal Improvement

Here's How to Find the Best Members for Your Mastermind Group

A mastermind group is a core group of people who can offer accountability and support when you find yourself stuck in a business rut.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about the necessity of a mastermind group, which can offer you assistance and accountability in your business. 

You should aim to surround yourself with people who can grow with you and achieve big things. Rose recommends that you can find members of your mastermind group at your local church, civic organization or business networking group. Rose found his first mastermind group by attending a finance conference. There are also a myriad of options online, as well. You could join niche groups on social media that align with your expertise and interests.

Click the video to hear more.

