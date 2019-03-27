Here's How to Find the Best Members for Your Mastermind Group

A mastermind group is a core group of people who can offer accountability and support when you find yourself stuck in a business rut.

March 27, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about the necessity of a mastermind group, which can offer you assistance and accountability in your business.

You should aim to surround yourself with people who can grow with you and achieve big things. Rose recommends that you can find members of your mastermind group at your local church, civic organization or business networking group. Rose found his first mastermind group by attending a finance conference. There are also a myriad of options online, as well. You could join niche groups on social media that align with your expertise and interests.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: This Is How the Richer Get Richer (and How You Can Do the Same)

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.