Sports-Related Businesses

How This Broadcaster Went From Wall Street to March Madness

Casey Stern, sports broadcaster and analyst for Turner Sports and XM Radio, discusses how he made his childhood dream of broadcasting into a reality.
Casey Stern, who has covered the NBA Finals, World Series and the NCAA Tournament over the past year, talks about how he found his way in sports broadcasting after previously working in sales and insurance on Wall Street. He covers topics such as his experiences on the ESPN series Dream Job, going from having three jobs to none in a short span and always keeping his eye on the prize.

Stern and host David Meltzer share insights on handling rejection, the sacrifices that need to be made before making your dreams into reality, winning by being yourself and how going the extra mile leads to new opportunities.

Related: Confronting Your Ego and Handling Overnight Success

