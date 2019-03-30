My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sports

This MLB All-Star Pitcher is Betting on Cryotherapy

James Shields, 13-year MLB veteran and owner of Cryo Shield Therapy, provides insights on what he's learned from opening his own business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James Shields, MLB All-Star pitcher and entrepreneur, talks about his family’s influence on his career, as well as how the things he’s learned about recovery on his MLB journey has led him to focus on his newest passion project, Cryo Shield Therapy.

James and host of The Playbook David Meltzer discuss some of the other options available to aid recovery for athletes (and non-athletes), as well as some of the health and wellness benefits that they’ve personally experienced while using cryotherapy. James also discusses how Cryo Shield Therapy’s services have grown since the facility’s opening, and how he works to inform others about the importance of recovery, pain management, and self-care.

Related: How This Broadcaster Went From Wall Street to March Madness

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur