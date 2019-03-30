This MLB All-Star Pitcher is Betting on Cryotherapy

James Shields, 13-year MLB veteran and owner of Cryo Shield Therapy, provides insights on what he's learned from opening his own business.

March 30, 2019 1 min read

James Shields, MLB All-Star pitcher and entrepreneur, talks about his family’s influence on his career, as well as how the things he’s learned about recovery on his MLB journey has led him to focus on his newest passion project, Cryo Shield Therapy.

James and host of The Playbook David Meltzer discuss some of the other options available to aid recovery for athletes (and non-athletes), as well as some of the health and wellness benefits that they’ve personally experienced while using cryotherapy. James also discusses how Cryo Shield Therapy’s services have grown since the facility’s opening, and how he works to inform others about the importance of recovery, pain management, and self-care.

