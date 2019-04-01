My Queue

Goals

5 Important Keys to Developing Strong Willpower

The most successful people know how to push through uncomfortable moments.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses a few tips you can use to develop a strong sense of willpower. Tracy says the one habit that wil contribute the most to your success is self-discipline. According to Tracy, self-discipline means making yourself do the right thing, whether you feel like it or not. 

Tracy notes that new habits can take three weeks to establish. That's not so long, really, and working on improving your self-discipline and willpower can really help you in the long run.

Click the video to hear more self-discipline tips. 

