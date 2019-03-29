How This Entrepreneur Overcame Depression

Success didn't save this entrepreneur, but seeking help did.

March 29, 2019

Even after he built his business to over $1 million in sales, author Ben Angel was suddenly struck with depression, debilitating fatigue and brain fog. He tried every self-help strategy in the book to get better, but it never stuck. Desperate for help, he went on a 90-day mission to biohack his way back to health. That mission helped him uncover what was really triggering his symptoms -- something that we often overlook.

