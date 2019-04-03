How the Founder of Drybar Makes Her Best Professional (and Personal) Decisions

The founder also discusses the importance of staying passionate about your company's purpose.

April 3, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Alli Webb, the founder of Drybar. Webb shares how she is able to wear so many hats as a wife, mother and business owner. To say the least, it can be incredibly challenging to find time for each aspect of her life.

Webb also describes just how draining it can be to make big decisions. However, this responsibility is a necessary part of being a leader.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How Tough Love Shaped This CEO's Appetite for Achievement

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.