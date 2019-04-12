My Queue

Physical Fitness

How This Entrepreneur Used CrossFit to Build a Business

This Entrepreneur won the 2008 CrossFit Games, and now he runs over 20 gyms.
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Strategist, Web Designer, Author, Volunteer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Few men have had the honor of being named the Fittest Man on Earth, but Jason Khalipa is one of them. The 2008 CrossFit Games champion has competed at the Games eight times and only once placed outside the top 10. He has won every regional competition he’s participated in. He's not only proven his fitness prowess, but he's also achieved great success as an entrepreneur with over 20 gyms internationally.

