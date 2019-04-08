Why Women Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Fear Falling Short of Perfection

This founder shares some of her experiences from running a business.

In this video, Quilt Co-founder Ashley Sumner speaks with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars about her experience building a company that allows women to open up their homes to other women to share ideas and work together in one space.

Sumner speaks about wearing different hats, from handling human resources to fundraising and establishing employee benefits.

She also talks about the struggles she faces as a leader. For example, she says she always wants everything to be as perfect as possible. Sumner also discusses the misconceptions male peers have around her organization. She often has to correct them that her organization is not a non-profit or a group of women who just hang out together at home.

