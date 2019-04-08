How to Handle a Sudden Growth Spurt in Your Business

An influx of sales and attention can cause its own problems.

April 8, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Growth is always a top priority. But if you come up against an unexpected growth spurt in your business, then you may face a decrease in customer service quality, a breakdown in communication and the build-up of overhead.

That's why Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy notes that the rate by which a business grows is directly linked to its success.

To properly manage the rate by which your business grows, you must be able to analyze what sets you apart from your competitors.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

Related: 5 Important Keys to Developing Strong Willpower

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.