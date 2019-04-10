My Queue

Work-Life Balance

Hiring More Women Is One of This Founder's Proudest Achievements

The co-founder of Boxfox discusses the ups and downs of running a business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Chelsea Moore, the co-founder of Boxfox. Moore discusses the many hats she wears as a founder, from being the legal point of contact to handling finances, customer service and creative sides of the business. 

As a younger, female founder, Moore always pays attention to how she holds herself in a room, especially if the other entrepreneurs are male and older in age.  

Moore mentions that she is most proud of her consistent efforts to hire more women. Some of the women she hires are college-educated (while others are not). Either way, she is proud to give jobs to other females. 

To hear more about Moore's experience as an entrepreneur, click the video.

