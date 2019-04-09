My Queue

Failure

How This Entrepreneur Built a Business Out of a College Project

If you wait to execute until you're absolutely sure of everything, you will likely miss out on opportunity.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Daniela Roeper, the founder of Borealis Wind. Borealis Wind is a company that aims to reduce the damage of ice on wind turbine blades in order to improve cold-climate wind energy. 

Roeper's original concept, devised in school, snowballed into a totally different result later on. The founder speaks about how her team was able to have her technology installed on a real turbine, only to later realize the system did not work as intended when put to use. From this experience, Roeper learned that you cannot wait until you know every single detail because at that point, it may be too late. 

Click the video to play more.

Related: How Should a Leader Deal With Unexpected Rejection?

