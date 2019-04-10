The 5 Most Common Lies You're Telling Yourself About Your Money

These habits can cost you big at the bank.

April 10, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks down some really important money questions that you should answer honestly for yourself. For instance, do you even know how much money you're saving each month? How much are you spending daily on small payments? When paying off student debt or credit card debt, are you paying off the majority of your principal or only concentrating on the interest?

Keep an eye on the stock market. Even if you're putting a majority of your money toward a 401k, you should always know where your money is going and whether your investments are helping you toward your financial goals.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: These 5 Questions Can Help You Set Better Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.