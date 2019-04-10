My Queue

Personal Finance

The 5 Most Common Lies You're Telling Yourself About Your Money

These habits can cost you big at the bank.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose breaks down some really important money questions that you should answer honestly for yourself. For instance, do you even know how much money you're saving each month? How much are you spending daily on small payments? When paying off student debt or credit card debt, are you paying off the majority of your principal or only concentrating on the interest?

Keep an eye on the stock market. Even if you're putting a majority of your money toward a 401k, you should always know where your money is going and whether your investments are helping you toward your financial goals.

Click the video to hear more.

Latest on Entrepreneur