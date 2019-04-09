Kristen Bell and the Founders of This Saves Lives Talk Building a Brand With a Mission.

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel at our April/May cover shoot, where they chatted about social entrepreneurship, working with friends, and being your best.

April 9, 2019 1 min read

When four Hollywood actors set out to build a successful company -- one that would help fight childhood malnutrition around the world -- they didn't quite know where to start. But a sense of determination and a willingness to learn from industry experts as well as each other helped them create and grow This Saves Lives, a snack-bar company with fast-growing sales and global impact. (The company's buy-one-give-one model has helped distribute more than 11 million packets of lifesaving food to kids around the globe.)

