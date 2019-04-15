My Queue

Advice

Want to Grow Your Business? You Have to Fire Yourself First.

As part of being a founder, you must have the awareness to take a step back and give up responsibility.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Cooper Harris, the COO and founder of Klickly. Harris speaks about the ability to recognize which tasks in your business you are good at, and which you are not.

While at the helm of a budding business, it may be tempting to take on many different roles, but inevitably, to do a satisfactory job and discover the best hire, you should look to fire yourself from certain jobs. Harris explains that as a founder, it can be tempting to wear all the hats, but this tendency can also stand in the way of pinpointing just the right people for open roles. 

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Cooper Harris. 

