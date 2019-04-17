How This Entrepreneur Is Improving Women's Health

This non-profit is testing new strategies and tools that can aid in the eradication of breast cancer.

April 17, 2019 2 min read

At Susan G. Komen -- a local, non-profit organization geared towards health and wellness -- every day is a step closer to innovative solutions and advancements in women’s well-being.

Tiosha Bailey, the firm’s current executive director, is testing new strategies and tools that can aid in the eradication of breast cancer. Through direct financing and investments aimed at breast cancer prevention and cure programs, in addition to funding for production of other breast health services and mammograms, Bailey has created numerous growth opportunities for the organization.

One of the key elements in Bailey's strategy includes the Chicago Health Equity Initiative, a collaborative effort among those in the healthcare industry to provide women greater access to vital services. Learn more about Bailey and Susan G. Komen in the full video above.

