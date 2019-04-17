My Queue

Time Management

These Time-Savers Will Free You Up for the Work You Love to Do

Jeff Rose details how you can make more time for the tasks that really matter.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose understands that money is power. That's why it's important to delegate tasks that don't bring you joy or contribute to your goals. Rid yourself of mundane activities and purge unnecessary junk from your life. 

Rose talks about a time when he was on vacation with another couple. One person brought a laptop to answer e-mails, and Rose says his friend could have benefited from hiring a temporary employee to handle those mundane tasks in addition to things like laundry, food preparation and lawn maintenance. 

Click play to hear more from Jeff Rose. 

Latest on Entrepreneur